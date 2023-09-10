Late summer has always been “my time.”
I say “my time” in the physical context as well as the mathematical context. Physically, it’s just a great time weather-wise, golf-wise, and every-other-way-wise. Mathematically, my wedding anniversary and birthday are within a couple of weeks of one another and that just makes for a little bit more fun. Even more so this year because it was our 40th wedding anniversary last week and tomorrow, it’ll be my 65th birthday.
Our anniversary was great, but in the spirit of moving forward, I give you a sampling of birthday data vis-à-vis the so-called life of one Rob Ford, local celebrant.
If you took out a 30-year mortgage in 1958 (the year of my birth) you’d have been home debt-free 35 years ago.
If you roofed that same house with 20-year guaranteed shingles in 1958, you should have replaced them or covered them a couple of times already.
If you got a tetanus shot in 1958, you probably have had it boosted half a dozen times since then.
If you are like Rip Van Winkle, the man of lore that famously slept for 20 years, you’ve now been awake 45 years, presuming that you laid down in 1958.
If you’re familiar with the “seven-year itch”, you could have experienced that phenomenon as many as eight times.
Pizza Hut was founded in 1959, so people my age are older than commercially produced “American” pizza. We are also among the last people on earth that experienced an American flag that featured just 48 stars, Alaska and Hawaii having joined the union in 1959.
Cosmically, the task grows ridiculous between imagining the distance a beam of light has traveled since September of 1958 or the millions of millenia left to go in my first “Galactic Year.”
And so on.
From a different angle, 65 year olds still have 35 years until they know exactly what the “storm of the century,” “fight of the century,” “sale of the century” or anything else that gets measured in relation to 100-year increments. They also have one score and two years to go to match Abraham Lincoln’s most famous “figure of speech.”
On yet another plane, people born in 1958 claim a couple of strange distinctions. First, those born in 1958 probably started kindergarten in the fall of 1963. Three months later President Kennedy was assassinated, which is easily our first “I remember where I was when that happened” memory. At least I imagine that’s the case. If any don’t, perhaps then they’re just trying to be part of the longest running conspiracy theory of my life.
Another anomaly for those turning 65 this year happened in the 1970s. In 1976, upon my 18th birthday, I could legally consume alcohol. Classmates of mine, during our senior year of high school, often celebrated 18th birthdays with big kegger-type parties. Two years later, after my 20th birthday, the drinking age was raised to 21. Getting drunk above-board was again off the table.
I somehow survived.
And then there are the Detroit Lions ...
Lions fans born in 1958 that are still fans in 2023 deserve special recognition. We grew up hearing about the recent championship greatness of Bobby Layne and those 1957 Lions. We grew old, suffering 65 years of frustration. Enduring this lifetime of Lion futility while bearing the same last name as the ownership of the franchise has only made things worse.
And yet, like my birthday and anniversary I still think their “time” will come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.