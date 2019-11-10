As a career observer of the human condition, I’ve noticed a swapping of male and female fashion sense.
A teenage girl walked into a meeting that I was attending recently and took a seat at a nearby table. At first glance, and I say this in the least lecherous way possible, it appeared that she was dressed in a T-shirt, athletic shoes, and nothing else. Only when she rose from her chair and lifted her arms a bit could anyone see that she was, in fact, wearing a “brief” pair of volleyball shorts beneath that shirt.
Our youngest child turns 30 in February which means that it’s been that long since Marcy has been forced to embrace the maternity clothes lifestyle. In 1990, the fashions were to wear very loose fitting clothes during pregnancy. Maternity tops were blousy and pants often had either expandable features or blatantly placed a panel of stretchy fabric across the front. On some level it made sense that things inside a woman’s abdomen were getting very crowded so let’s allow her an amount of breathing room on the outside.
About the time that the last Ford baby came into the world, so too did a quintet of basketball players forever dubbed as the “Fab Five” on the campus of the University of Michigan. As well as any of them became known for their influences on the basketball court, their effects upon the fashion world are probably just as powerful. Since the world’s premier of that team, oversized and baggy basketball shorts have become the norm both on and off the court.
Until just a few years ago, and even more so in my formative youth, wearing a collared shirt dictated that said shirt shall be tucked into a man’s pants. Dress shirt, golf shirt, or any other style of shirt; if it had a collar it ought to be tucked. And, it wasn’t unheard of to see even a plain T-shirt neatly tucked into a man’s pants.
Not anymore though.
The unmistakable swapping of male and female fashion sense has been thoroughly entertaining and, personally, a little bit fortunate.
Athletic wear is its own world. The volleyball shorts that the young lady I mentioned are considerably larger than the “shorts” worn by women that play the beach version of volleyball. And as that attire seems to get snugger and smaller, those shorts worn by gents on the court continue to grow looser and longer. But with my running, jumping, setting and spiking days behind me, so too have the days of donning any sort of athletic uniforms.
Not so much dress shirts and pants.
This script flip from blousy and expandable clothing that loosely defines a pregnant woman’s dimensions to apparel that form-fits so well as to reveal the inversion of a woman’s belly button, I can relate too. So too, can I relate to the acceptance of men not always wearing a necktie and untucking a dress shirt from their slacks even in a business setting.
With my very limited fashion sense, I again credit the baggy shorts look to the team of Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwaun Howard and friends. I might be wrong, but I credit Demi Moore’s cover shot on a Vanity Fair magazine cover with the fashionable accentuation of the baby bump.
As for never again having to tuck any of my shirts in, I’m open to suggestions as to just who I should thank for that.
