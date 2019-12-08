Earlier this year, my wife pulled me aside and said, “I have finally mastered making perfect hard boiled eggs!”
The life of the local columnist is a decent one, but to have a constant supply of perfect hard boiled eggs in a fridge … well, I hope all of my readers lives are as decent.
The brief “hard boiled egg tutorial” lies in not boiling the eggs at all. What we now do is place the eggs on this little metal thing used to steam vegetables like broccoli or cauliflower. Once the water in a saucepan has reached a simmering boil, the steamer filled with eggs is placed inside and covered with a lid. Fourteen minutes later, the eggs are removed from the pan and dropped into a bowl of ice water. Marked with an “X” and placed back into the refrigerator, perfect eggs with solid yellow (no more green edges for us) hard cooked yolks are ready to be easily peeled, eaten, or made into something even better.
Maybe you already knew this method, maybe you have your own fool-proof method or maybe you are reading this and at a loss as to why I’m bothering to convey the finer points of one of the culinary worlds less artful pursuits.
But here we are.
And by “here we are,” I’m talking about the onset of Christmas Party season. Hopefully in the next three or four weeks you’ll be included in some fashion of Christmas season party. Perhaps your office will throw one, maybe your church will have one or maybe your neighborhood will gather for one. No matter who organizes it, I hope you get to attend one and have a great time.
Columnist communications with the Record-Eagle are entirely electronic and therefore at arms length. If they, the Record Eagle, are hosting a Christmas party, I’d be surprised if we column submitters would be included.
And I’m alright with that.
At this house, maybe I’ll host my own party.
Much the same as when the writing occurs, I’ll “party” by laying back on the couch, reminiscing about deadlines I barely hit throughout the year, toasting sentences and thoughts that I’ve stolen from things read, and complain to myself about the weeks that my column ran onto a second page which very few readers remember to return to.
Another party activity is to savor the emails and letters that readers took the time to send and wonder if they concoct in their heads what my voice really sounds like as much as I do when I read their letters.
But as with any good party, eventually we look for something to eat and I really hope that somebody has taken the time to provide a platter of Deviled Eggs for the occasion. You’re always going to find certain things at a party; a table of things to drink, the cheese ball and crackers, the cubed meats, cheeses, and veggies; those things are standard.
But a tray of Deviled Eggs?
Not every party has those lovelies. Not every host or hostess takes the time to steam the eggs perfectly, halve them, and then use kitchen alchemy to transport those gorgeous yellow yolks to heaven and back. Placing a dollop into every bite-sized, hard-cooked white and gilding it with a tap or two of paprika.
No matter where you party this time of year, do yourself a favor and invite the guy that brings the Deviled Eggs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.