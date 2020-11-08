In an effort to clear my mind from the constant drone of the 2020 election cycle, I’ve become an observer of the backyard bird feeder.
You might think it would be mind clearing and a little bit zen feeding and you would be right.
But as usual, nature offers more than just zen.
I’ve noticed a strange phenomenon in our blue jay population. Not only are they regulars at the feeder, they’ve become, for lack of a better word, pigs. Not happy with a single, half-peanut, they often swipe three or four of them before flying off.
At least, I thought they were just being pigs.
After doing a little research, I’ve learned that there is a reason for this. First, they are built for the job. An expandable pouch located by their esophagus allows extra cargo. Second, they cache these nuts for consumption at a later date. And not just a nut here and a nut there. They’ll establish up to 100 small stores of food. Presumably, by creating dozens of deposits, they’ll be able to “remember” where enough are to keep fed through the winter months.
It’s not easy. Ask any small bird and I’m sure they’d tell you of perils large and small that involved little more than a trip to the feeder. If it’s not a fellow jay, finch, chickadee, hummingbird, oriole or sparrow battling them for syrup or seeds, it’s something worse like the young sharp-shinned hawk that dropped by the feeder last week. Every foray out of the shelter of the leafy bushes and trees into the relative exposure of the Ford feeder comes with a danger that you or I might opt to avoid.
But that doesn’t seem to stop them.
Now, here is where the zen of birdwatching intersects with the drone of an election year.
Birds ignore the static and take care of business.
The feeder is out there, it’s been out there, and it’s going to stay out there, but when it comes to having earned any votes of trust from the local wild bird population, we have earned bupkiss.
They don’t trust us.
We have provided a reliable food source and established a history of doing so.
In their minds that’s fine, but it’s not good enough.
Some birds, those that migrate, are gone. They’ve probably found feeders south of here. Even if they haven’t found feeders, they’ve taken it upon themselves to get to where the getting is good. It was fine while they were here all summer, but reliance upon us wasn’t ever in their long range plans anyway.
For the year around birds it’s the same, but different. While the food is out there, they’ll fight for it and avoid dangers doing it. And they’ll take enough to insure their survival through hard times should there be seismic change in the situation.
We could bombard the feeder with signs trumpeting our promises of continued greatness or fill the backyard air with messages of unity, continuance of preexisting feeder filling, and myriad other campaign promises.
But birds won’t listen.
I write this column one week before it runs, which normally is not a big deal. This week, between submission and publication was Election Day. As I write this, I have no idea what happened Tuesday, or any other day since this was written.
Know this though, I’ve probably done a lot of bird watching between the two.
