Athletes will tell you after their careers are over, the games they lost are remembered far clearer than the games they won. As my own post-business career unfolds, a similar sensation is becoming apparent.
The phone rings and it could be anyone.
Usually it’s something routine like a question about a closing statement, how local taxes are prorated or to schedule a closing. Those were the easy phone calls. On rare occasions, the phone rings to point out a problem; an error on a closing statement, a missed document that should have turned up during the title search, or anything else having to do with an old file.
Those were generally not easy phone calls.
It’s been a couple of years since we sold our little Title Insurance agency in Elk Rapids. I don’t spend too much time looking back on it but when I do, it’s the second kind of phone call that sparks the sharper memory.
Semi-retirement has been very good that way. No longer am I in charge of much, which means that no longer does the problem find itself in search of my nimble correction. What I do to occupy myself these days yields pretty much “easy” phone calls … if phone calls were still being made.
As an outside employee of a number of different schools in our area, simply showing up on time, going where assigned, and providing “substitute” services is all I’m asked to do. Watching the problems, large and small, be handled by those actually in charge is what I get to do. So far, nothing ever happens in a school where anyone yells “Quick, somebody needs to call the substitute!!”
A couple of days ago, I was telling Marcy that it’s been a long time since I’ve had a “dry mouth” moment. The kind of moment that occurs when a phone call, a letter, or a conversation comes accompanied with that problematic punch in the gut that sends saliva running and hiding. In the title business it typically came with words like “claim” or “lawsuit,” neither of which particularly thrill me to hear to this day.
Not to tempt the fates here in any way, but that’s becoming my favorite part of my new life. We still have kids, each other, two dogs, and our house. Something tragic happening to any one of those would include a dry mouth moment but that’s always been the case. Having it removed from my working life though, has been very nice.
Here’s what is funny though.
Before I became a self-employed business owner and was an employee, I was okay with handling big problems so long as the final decision was someone else’s. My foray into self employment began with just one employee; meetings regarding decision making, large and small, were typically held inside my head. Even as growth meant added staff, I found comfort in being the decision-maker.
And now I don’t.
For three decades problems of all sizes have been faced. Most problems are handled easily and anyone could have decided what to do. Other problems might require a meeting or two, some input from an expert, or a quick consultation with your gut. A select few problems require the decision-maker to lie awake at night and make room in one’s head for the problem to brew before solving. Those decisions are the ones I’ll never miss making again.
Again, they might be gone, but they’ll never be forgotten.
