‘I got a gig tonight!!!”
That was a short Facebook post initiated by a friend of ours last month. He’s a local gigging musician that hadn’t had a paying musical engagement for nearly three months. He was playing that evening with a fellow local musician, as well as with our son, Stu, yet another one of Traverse City’s collection of professional musicians.
Random clips of musicians playing tunes from apartment balconies made the social media rounds early on in the pandemic.
Aside from those though, a hardly ever talked about side effect of the bar, restaurant and music venue shutdown has been the idling of musicians since mid-March. Toss in the cancellations of every area music festival, large and small, and the landscape doesn’t get any prettier as summer rolls on.
I’m a bit more sensitive to the situation, having a child in the industry, but many of us are craving a “live music” fix.
So, about a month ago, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer eased social gathering regulations, we got an idea; let’s have some of them play at our house. Friday evening bonfires are a regular event at our house, let’s see if adding some live music to the mix doesn’t make it even better.
It has.
With huge smiles on their faces, as well as tales of how many days it’s been since their last gigs, local musicians have been schlepping their instruments, amplifiers, PA systems and everything else that they’d load into a local establishment onto our deck. To express our thanks, a fresh local pizza and a portion of our stimulus check awaits them.
That’s right, we pay them.
Given the looks on their faces and the glee in their voices as these players reconnect you might get the feeling that they’d play for free. But it’s a two-way street in our neighborhood.
As much as they appreciate the opportunity to play together, we appreciate having their talents on display, too.
Having been asked to provide written copy for no compensation on occasion, I am well aware of the phrase “Shakespeare’s got to be paid.” I wouldn’t expect a professional musician to feel otherwise.
As a tongue in cheek reference to a couple of other Michigan music venues, I dubbed the small deck in our backyard the “Elk Lake Farms Performing Arts Pavilion Soundstage.” It’s just a small town writer’s mashup of Pine Knob and Castle Farms, but if anyone wants to pay us for naming rights ...
Before anyone assumes that we’ve been congregating large crowds of people in a small amount of space let me explain that these events are friends and family things.
And with that said, I have a pretty small family (one kid is on the stage, another is typically home with her little kids, and the third does often join us) and a nearly equally small group of friends.
Without throwing numbers into the air, socially distancing in our very large backyard is absolutely not a problem.
Besides, the people that stop by for Friday evening fires are generally the very same people that I’ve been hanging around since the middle of March.
Hopefully, the usual venues will soon be able to hire these players and they’ll all be posting again that they’ve got a gig tonight! These musicians all need the work and the world definitely could use more live music.
That, and our stimulus check only lasted so long.
