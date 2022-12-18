In 1948, an elementary music teacher in Smithtown, New York noticed that most of his second graders were missing one or both of their two front teeth.
Astutely, he asked the kids in his class what they were hoping for that year for Christmas. That initial observation, paired with the classes collective wish for new teeth, led the teacher to quickly craft a novelty Christmas song that people, young and old, have been singing ever since.
I say “young and old” with a certain connectivity this year that I haven’t had for going on six decades because this now, I am the one that’s down a tooth.
Last summer a recurring sore in my mouth led me to my local dentist. That visit led to a trip to an endodontist which ultimately led me to the oral surgeon that extracted old tooth No. 30. I could easily have begun this column by talking about these three wise men following yonder molar, but since it was me bearing gifts in the form of cash payments to them, history won’t be written that way.
We celebrate that first tooth that a baby gets. There, right there in front, changing the way a baby looks, and changing the way a baby eats. Like everything else, the first tooth is special but after that it becomes business as usual.
We make a big deal when a kid loses their first tooth. If Santa Claus has a rival in the “how much mystery can we feed youngsters” derby, it’s the Tooth Fairy and all that “Hey kid, put that tooth under your pillow and see what happens!”
Again, the first tooth exchange usually goes well but subsequent teeth are subject to changes in parental attention spans to such things. (I misfired on cashing a lot of kids teeth, but I never remember forgetting about Christmas.) Which is why kids of all ages believe in Santa and the Tooth Fairy — spoiler alert — enjoys a much shorter life.
And can I tell you another connection in the tooth/Christmas Venn diagram? Like Christmas is my favorite holiday, it turns out that tooth No. 30, the third rock from the back, is my favorite tooth! Or rather, had been. Only in its absence have I realized just how vital in the eating process that spot in my mouth had been. Of all life’s changes, adapting how you chew food has got to rank high on the very difficult and very underrated ones.
In honesty, I made a big deal about losing this tooth, but for a very different reason; Sticker shock. As the total cost, including the two consultations with dentists that didn’t yank the tooth rose, I had to remind myself that I was purchasing a service. Unlike going to a store to buy more things, this procedure would render me less toothsome. Kind of a sideways “gift of the magi,” where I’m paying for something I don’t really even want, expecting a gift of even lesser value.
Anyway, it’s Christmas and I’m doing my best to put a pretty bow on all of my adventures. Like many woes in life, remind yourself that lots of people have things to deal with and that lots of problems come and go like the holidays. Next year will bring a whole new agenda and we can deal with them as they come. And maybe, I’ll use mine as something to write about.
May Christmas, New Years and beyond be prosperous for us all. And if they can’t be, at least maybe the whole thing can be less “like pulling teeth.”
