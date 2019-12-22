Without the stories, Christmas wouldn’t be half the occasion that we’ve fabricated it into these days. The holidays have a million of them; Santa stories, Scrooge stories, sacred stories and the list goes on.
Some are better than others but my favorite one this year involves two strangers, a Mexican wrestling mask and stop me if you’ve heard it already.
Well, it seems that there was this guy; let’s call him Rob. Rob prided himself on finding interesting gifts to exchange with others around the holidays. The pair of wind-up Bavarian lederhosen, the fake spandex arm sleeve tattoos, and the inflatable reindeer antler ring toss game were on his short list of past gifts. This year, Rob promised, would be no different.
An upcoming trip that included a stop in Mexico inspired his gift this year; a gaudy yet gift-worthy cloth wrestling mask that he’d seen but never considered purchasing on prior passes through Mexico. With just a little bit of unwarranted excitement, he ventured off of a cruise ship in search of this year’s winning exchange gift.
If you’ve never been to a Mexican shopping plaza, I tell you that these masks abound. In colors and styles to match the Mexican rainbow, they hang from random walls in nearly every boutique.
Rob made his selection and, bag in hand, headed back to the ship.
In perfect Christmas story fashion and in the process of getting back onboard, Rob and the gift became separated. Going through the inspection process, some other traveler had picked up the bag with the mask and disappeared down the gangway.
A classic frantic search proved fruitless and the option of running back into town to purchase a second mask evaporated with the sounding of the ships horn signaling imminent departure.
What could he do?
A helpful cruise ship employee suggested checking with “lost and found.” Perhaps whomever picked it up would turn it in. Fat chance, Rob thought. Some schmuck is going to get back to their cabin, open this bag with the perfect gift inside and tuck it secretly into their own luggage. No second thoughts about it, he thought.
Rob knew that “lost and found” was a long shot with the trip scheduled to end the next day but he had no other options. The line was long and agonizing slow but in time he reached its front.
“I lost a bag coming through security this afternoon, by any chance was anything turned in?”
“Perhaps this?” The young clerk asked, holding up a nearby plastic bag.
“That’s it” Rob uttered, recognizing the purple bag while blessing his great fortune.
“Just sign this” said the clerk.
When the mask was dropped off, the good person had to fill out a slip describing the contents and it’s whereabouts to assure that not just anybody laid claim to it.
As Rob casually signed the slip, his eye caught a small side note left by the person that had done the good deed.
“Merry Christmas, we hope.”
This is a story without the depth, character or class of so many others that echoed through Yuletides past but one that’s got some lessons of its own.
Lesson one; great gifts are in the eye of the beholder. Lesson two; accidents happen but there is never a bad time to do the right thing. Lesson three; no matter what you might be told or have heard recently, the world is still filled with nice folks.
To close, I paraphrase this Christmas story’s catch phrase; “Merry Christmas, I hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.