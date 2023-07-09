“The boy needs a dog.”
I heard the resolve in his voice. My husband was bound and determined to win a battle that would extend our family of four to include a canine.
Ignoring him didn’t work — in fact, he pressed on, getting louder.
“Maybe someday. I’ll think about it,” I finally responded. “I’m not saying we’re getting a dog, but if we do it will have to be a Lab.”
As coincidental luck would have it, a customer’s purebred Labrador had pups needing fur-ever homes. It was all planned out. On Saturday morning, Tim and our daughter, Kayla, would go on a "service call" while I stayed home with our son, Brad, the boy who needed a dog. They returned a short time later and surprised Brad with his first puppy.
Mom and dad lived next door to us. They came outside, excited to meet our newest family member. I had to admit, he was stinkin’ cute. He had that look — you know, the one that makes your heart miss a beat and says “I’m gonna love you forever.”
“What are you going to name him?” my mom asked.
Without hesitating, I threw it out there.
“A.J. His name is A.J.” A for Allen (my dad), and J for Jesse (Tim’s dad).
The boy has a dog. Our family has a dog. An indoor dog. A dog that sits by the clothes dryer waiting for his warm blankie to come out so he could be tucked in. A dog that learned Sunday mornings are for pancakes, and he was guaranteed to get his share.
A.J. grew up on our farm. He rode on our laps while we drove the tractor and followed us out to the chicken coop, nosed up to the pigs, and showed curiosity of the cows. He learned that Grandma and Grandpa lived next door, and for the next several years the best part of his day would be sneaking up on the abundance of squirrels at their bird feeders.
A.J. was curious. He watched countless birds come down to the feeders and barked to scare away the “bad birdie” Blue Jays.
He was social and loved people. A.J. became a fixture at our office, laying in the warm sun on the driveway, watching as people walked and school traffic drove by. On occasion, A.J. was left alone at the office. When I was a short distance away, I called the office, let the answering machine come on, and he listened as my voice came over the speaker – “A.J., mommy’s home! Look out the win-dowwwww!” Sure enough, as I pulled into the driveway, he had jumped up in the chair and was looking out the window.
At home, my elderly mother stood outside with her legs slightly apart which gave her a better sense of balance. Whenever he saw her, A.J. made a bee-line dash for Grandma. She held onto anything she could as A.J. charged between her wobbling legs and came out the other side, his affectionate way of giving hugs.
As time went on he opted to use the entrance ramp instead of stairs. His barking became louder, a sign that his hearing was starting to go. His limp was more pronounced and standing up or getting into a comfortable position was hard for him.
We let him lie on our bed at night to cushion his sore body, but I got tired of sleeping on the couch and we bought him a bed of his own.
Still, A.J. made his way to the kitchen when he heard silverware clink or the refrigerator door open. He sat waiting impatiently, panting, begging for a bite of tonight’s meal.
I saw it coming a few months before the others did. A.J. was tired, his 14-year-old tank running low. We talked about “it,” but “it” wasn’t something anyone wanted to discuss or think about. It was heavy on my crushed heart and I hated seeing our dog in pain.
A.J. was pampered well on his final day. He was brushed, had ice cream, a burger, and premium dog food. There were photos, tears, and very broken hearts.
A.J. looked up at us and gave Kayla a big wet kiss across her face. I asked for kisses for momma, and he delivered, his tail wagging. We held him close while the vet completed the process, and felt his breathing slow, then stop.
A.J. passed with an empty tank. He gave all he had to give, albeit in pain, but still keeping watch over his family. He was loved, and he loved. He was lovingly spoiled. He lived a full life.
One of the hardest parts of being a dog owner is the reality that you will most likely outlive your dog. There will come a day when hearts will shatter and you have to say goodbye.
The first morning, I opened the fridge to pull out something for breakfast. For the first time in 14 years, A.J. wasn’t standing there waiting to share breakfast with me. The house was quiet and still — a new, very sad normal was beginning.
Do dogs go to heaven? I want to believe it. Believe what gives you peace and consoles your shattered heart. Remember, too, that dog spelled backward, is God.
