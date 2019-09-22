TRAVERSE CITY — Charles “Doug” Luther died in early September from leukemia — but not before leaving a lasting legacy.
During his stay at Munson Medical Center and Munson Hospice House this summer, the Frankfort man expressed his desire to share his music with others, especially other cancer patients.
Elizabeth Teklinski said Luther, 69, played “Don’t Let Me Linger” during their first meeting at the hospital. He was in a lot of pain and could barely speak but Teklinski, Munson Healthcare spiritual care advisor, said the music was “a delight to him.”
She was initially surprised to learn her patient was a singer, as Luther worked in the insurance industry. But his wife, Carol Luther, said he taught himself to play the guitar and sing soon after they moved from Grand Rapids to Frankfort in 2010.
Teklinski said the song resonated with her work.
“It was so powerful, about facing death,” Teklinski said. “I got to know him and his final wishes. This helped him get through the pain.”
She said she conceived the idea to upload his songs to YouTube to help fulfill Luther’s dream. Nearly 30 songs — which he wrote and produced — comprise the “Doug Luther Original Playlist.”
Teklinski said she distilled that list down to just three she thought were perfect for people with a “life-limiting illness” like cancer.
Luther’s songs “Don’t Let Me Linger,” “The Cancer Song” and “Good News Will Be Nice” are in the YouTube playlist “For Those I Leave Behind.”
“No one had ever heard these songs before,” she said. “He felt it would give people who knew him a portion of who he was and he was also hoping to change the narrative of what it means to die in our culture.”
Luther’s songs not only highlight his love for his wife of 30 years and for northern Michigan but also his 14-year experience with cancer, Teklinski said.
Carol said songwriting was not only significant to him but also to his family and friends. He kept a songbook, in which he recorded what inspired his words — from sports cars to cancer to relationships.
“It’s a wonderful legacy to leave for me, my daughter, my grandchildren and other friends and family,” Carol said. “We appreciate his willingness to share his thoughts and emotions via songs. It’s a wonderful gift to the people he knew.”
The Luthers met at a grief support group for people who were widowed at a young age. Carol said that despite serious and ongoing health issues, Doug “lived a fulfilling life.”
“He was a courageous and interesting man,” she added.
Teklinski designed cover art for Doug’s YouTube collection on CD, using a photo of the Luthers and the title “The Least Bit Scared.” Teklinski said Luther was unafraid of death and hoped his songs could help others feel the same.
He lived to see the songs online, reminding Teklinski of the quote, “You don’t want to die with your music still in you.”
“He let it all out and could pass peacefully knowing that,” she said. “He was overjoyed. His wife told me how this meant the world to him.”
Teklinski said she works to fulfill patients’ dreams and complete their “unfinished business.” The Dream Foundation is like the Make-A-Wish Foundation but for adults like Luther.
“It’s about how you lived your life and how your legacy will be remembered,” Teklinski said. “Most people have a fear of death — that’s something I specialize in. It’s a special opportunity to help people through that. The songs are perfect for that.”
