Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 17, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Highway
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 18, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 18, Immaculate Conception Church Centennial Hall, 720 Second St.
Lake City, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 19, Lake City High School Community Space, 251 E. Russell Road
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 19. Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 19, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 20, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Boyne Falls, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Feb. 20, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75
Traverse City, noon to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 20, TV 7&4 News, 8513 E. Traverse Highway
Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 21, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., Feb. 24, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2-6:25 p.m., Feb. 24, St. Mary’s of Hannah School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Benzonia, 2-6:15 p.m., Feb. 24, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Maple City, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 25, Glen Lake High School Wellness Room, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 26, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Feb. 17, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 18, Armory, 415 Haynes St.
