Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., March 9, Central United Methodist Church- meeting room, 222 Cass St.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 10, Central High School- new gym, 1150 Milliken Dr.
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., March 10, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 11, Grand Traverse Academy- Blood Bus, 1245 E. Hammond Road.
Boyne Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 12, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., March 12, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center- lower level fitness area, 419 S. Coral St.
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., March 13, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Grawn, 7:30-10:30 a.m., March 16, Cherryland Electric Co-op- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., March 16, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Dr.
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 18, Britten Media- Blood Bus, 2322 Cass Road.
Bear Lake, 1:30-6 p.m., March 18, Bear Lake School- stage, 7748 Cody St.
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 20, Forest Area High School Theater Stage, 7741 Shippy Road.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 20, Dr. Shrink- Blood Bus, 315 Washington St.
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., March 9, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., March 20, United Methodist Church, 387 First St.
