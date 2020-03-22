Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., March 24, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., March 24, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., March 26, Shanty Creek Resort Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Rd.
Cadillac, 3:30-9 p.m., March 27, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Bellaire, 12:30-5:30 p.m., April 1, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to noon, April 2, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 2, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., April 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.