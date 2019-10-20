Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 21, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Elk Rapids, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 23, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 23, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Interlochen, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 24, Interlochen Fire Station- Blood Bus, 9394 10th St.
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 25, Forest Area High School Theater Stage, 7741 Shippy Road
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., Oct. 28, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 28, St. Mary’s of Hannah Catholic Church, 2962 W. M-113
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 29, Schumacher Clinical Partners- Blood Bus, 4075 Copper Ridge Drive
Boyne Falls, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 30, Boyne Falls High School Gym, 1662 M-75
Kalkaska, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 31, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Frankfort, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 31, Frankfort High School- Blood Bus, 534 11th St.
