Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Grawn, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Dec. 9, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 9, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Manistee, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10, Manistee High School Stage, 525 12th St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 11, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 11, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 12, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 12, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Suttons Bay, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 12, Leelanau County Government Center Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 13, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 16, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 17, Immaculate Conception Church Centennial Hall, 720 Second St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 18, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Traverse City, 1:30-5:55 p.m., Dec. 18, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Maple City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Glen Lake High School Wellness Room, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Dec. 9, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 10, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
