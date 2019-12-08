Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Grawn, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Dec. 9, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South

Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 9, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.

Manistee, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10, Manistee High School Stage, 525 12th St.

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E

Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 11, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.

Marion, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 11, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road

Grayling, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 12, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 12, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive

Suttons Bay, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 12, Leelanau County Government Center Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive

Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 13, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 16, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.

Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive

Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 17, Immaculate Conception Church Centennial Hall, 720 Second St.

Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 18, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway

Traverse City, 1:30-5:55 p.m., Dec. 18, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.

Maple City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Glen Lake High School Wellness Room, 3375 W. Burdickville Road

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Dec. 9, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 10, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Tags

Recommended for you