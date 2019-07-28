Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 29, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, 1-7 p.m., July 29, Bill Marsh Hyundai- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 31, Michigan Works- Blood Bus, 1209 S. Garfield Ave.
Suttons Bay, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 1, Leelanau County Government Center Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 1, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-6 p.m., Aug. 1, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 2, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 2, Munson Medical Center Conference Center Room 1, 1105 Sixth St.
Traverse City, 4-7:30 p.m., Aug. 2, Downtown- Blood Bus, Park Street
Cadillac, 1-8 p.m., Aug. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Divsion St.
Bellaire, noon to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 7, Saint Luke the Evangelist Social Hall, 3038 S. M-88
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 7, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., Aug. 8, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Red Cross
Lake City, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., July 30, Lake City High School, 251 Russell St.
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., July 31, Curry House, 5858 S. 47 Road
