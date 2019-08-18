Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Aug. 19, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Suttons Bay, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 19, St. Michael Catholic Church, 315 W. Broadway
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 21, Northwest Michigan Surgery Center- Blood Bus, 4100 Park Forest Drive
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 21, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Lake City, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 21, Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 22, Sleeping Bear Natural Health- Blood Bus, 3180 Racquet Club Drive, Suite B
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 22, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Grayling, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Aug. 22, Crawford County Commission on Aging, 308 Lawndale St.
Cadillac, 3-8 p.m., Aug. 23, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., Aug. 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 26, St. Mary of Hannah Church, 2962 W. M-113
Benzonia, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 26, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 27, Village Press Creative Services- Blood Bus, 2779 Aero Park Drive
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 27, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 28, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Fife Lake, 1:30-7 p.m., Aug. 28, Forest Area High School SEEDS Room 203, 7741 Shippy Road
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 29, CenterPointe Auditorium, 12935 SW Bay Shore Drive, Suite 135
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 29, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 30, Villa at Traverse Point- Blood Bus, 2828 Concord St.
Red Cross
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Aug. 30, Fox Motors, 1450 N. Mitchell St.
