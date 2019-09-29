Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Buckley, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Sept. 30, Buckley Community Schools new gym, 305 First St.
Traverse City, noon to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Benzonia, 2-6:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Shop-N-Save Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive Building E
Bellaire, noon to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 2, Saint Luke the Evangelist Social Hall, 3038 S. M-88
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 2, Amish community, Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 3, Mancelona High School, Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Suttons Bay, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 3, Leelanau County Government Center Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 3, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
Cadillac, noon to 7 p.m., Oct. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manton, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 8, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 8, Kingsley High School Lifestyles Classroom, 7475 Kingsley Road
Manistee, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 9, Manistee High School Library, 525 12th St.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 9, 44North, Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 9, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Maple City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 10, Glen Lake High School Cafeteria, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Cadillac, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 10, Baker College Student Center, 9600 E. 13th St.
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 11, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
