Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Bellaire, 12:30-5:30 p.m., April 1, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to noon, April 2, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 2, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., April 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Cadillac, 12:30-6:30 p.m., April 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Halll, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., April 6, NMC- Blood Bus, 1701 E. Front St..
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 8, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 8, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., April 8, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 9, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive.
Suttons Bay, 1:30-5:30 p.m., April 9, Leelanau County Government Center Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 10, Peninsula Township Fire Department, 8150 Center Road.
