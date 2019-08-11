Versiti Blood
Center of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-7 p.m., Aug. 12, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
Benzonia, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 13, Central Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Highway
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 14, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 14, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 14, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Suttons Bay, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 16, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Medicine Lodge, 2300 N. Stallman Road
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 16, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Fife Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 16, Fife Lake Public Library, 77 Lakecrest Lane
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 16, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Aug. 19, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Suttons Bay, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 19, St. Michael Catholic Church, 315 W. Broadway
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 21, Northwest Michigan Surgery Center- Blood Bus, 4100 Park Forest Drive
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 21, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Lake City, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 21, Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 22, Sleeping Bear Natural Health- Blood Bus, 3180 Racquet Club Drive, Suite B
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 22, Elks Lodge- meeting room, 625 Bay St.
Grayling, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Aug. 22, Crawford County Commission on Aging, 308 Lawndale St.
Cadillac, 3-8 p.m., Aug. 23, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Aug. 12, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 13, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.