Versiti Blood
Center of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Frankfort, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 3, The Garden Theatre, 301 Main St.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 5, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 6, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 6, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Feb. 6, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., Feb. 10, Electro-Optics Technology- Blood Bus, 3340 Parkland Court
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 10, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., Feb. 11, Kingsley High School Lifestyles Classroom, 7475 Kingsley Rd.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 11, Clark Manufacturing Co.- Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Dr.
Elk Rapids, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Rd.
Manistee, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 12, Manistee High School Library, 525 12th St.
Bellaire, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 12, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Rd.
Suttons Bay, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Feb. 13, Leelanau County Government Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Dr.
Kalkaska, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 14, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 14, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.