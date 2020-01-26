Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Jan. 28, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
McBain, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 29, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 30, Shanty Creek Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Rd.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 31, TBA Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Rd.
Cadillac, 3-8 p.m., Jan. 31, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Cadillac, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Frankfort, 2-6 p.m., Feb. 3, The Garden Theatre, 301 Main St.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 5, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 6, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 6, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Feb. 6, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
