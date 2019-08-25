Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., Aug. 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 26, St. Mary of Hannah Church, 2962 W. M-113
Benzonia, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 26, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 27, Village Press Creative Services- Blood Bus, 2779 Aero Park Drive
Kalkaska, noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 27, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 28, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Fife Lake, 1:30-7 p.m., Aug. 28, Forest Area High School SEEDS Room 203, 7741 Shippy Road
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 29, CenterPointe Auditorium, 12935 SW Bay Shore Drive, Suite 135
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 29, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 30, Villa at Traverse Point- Blood Bus, 2828 Concord St.
Cadillac, 1-7 p.m., Sept. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Lake Ann, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 3, United Methodist Church Community Center, 6583 First St.
McBain, 2-8 p.m., Sept. 3, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 5, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 5, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
McBain, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 6, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Red Cross
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Aug. 30, Fox Motors, 1450 N. Mitchell St.
