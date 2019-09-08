Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Grawn, 7:45-10:30 a.m., Sept. 9, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Sept. 9, Munson Medical Center Conference Center Room 1, 1105 Sixth St.
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 11, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 11, Clark Manufacturing Co. — Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Drive
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Sept. 12, Kalkaska Memorial- lower level fitness area, 419 S. Coral St.
Traverse City, 1-5 p.m., Sept. 13, Performance Plus Quick Oil Change- Blood Bus, 2411 W. South Airport Road
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 16, Central United Methodist Church- meeting room, 222 Cass St.
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Sept. 16, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Brethren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 17, high school gym, 4400 N. High Bridge Road
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., Sept. 17, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 17, Immaculate Conception Church Centennial Hall, 720 Second St.
Boyne Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 19, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Lake Leelanau, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 19, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. St. Mary’s St.
Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Sept. 9, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.