Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1-8 p.m., Aug. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Divsion St.
Bellaire, noon to 5:30 p.m., Aug. 7, Saint Luke the Evangelist Social Hall, 3038 S. M-88
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 7, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., Aug. 8, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Traverse City, 1-7 p.m., Aug. 12, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
Benzonia, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 13, Central Wellness Network Conference Room, 6051 Frankfort Highway
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 14, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 14, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Aug. 14, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Suttons Bay, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 16, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Medicine Lodge, 2300 N. Stallman Road
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 16, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Fife Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 16, Fife Lake Public Library, 77 Lakecrest Lane
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 16, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive
Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Aug. 12, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 13, St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
