Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to noon, Nov. 25, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Nov. 26, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Cadillac, 3-9 p.m., Nov. 29, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 6184 E. M-55
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., Dec. 2, Electro-Optics Technology- Blood Bus, 3340 Parkland Court
Cadillac, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Dec. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 3, Kingsley High School Lifestyles Classroom, 7475 Kingsley Road
Bellaire, noon to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 4, Saint Luke the Evangelist Social Hall, 3038 S. M-88
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 4, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., Dec. 5, Samaritas Chapel, 460 Pearl St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 5, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 6, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Nov. 27, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.