Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Cadillac, 1-7 p.m., Sept. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Lake Ann, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 3, United Methodist Church Community Center, 6583 First St.
McBain, 2-8 p.m., Sept. 3, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 5, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 5, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
McBain, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 6, McBain High School Gym, 107 E. Maple St.
Grawn, 7:45-10:30 a.m., Sept. 9, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Sept. 9, Munson Medical Center Conference Center Room 1, 1105 Sixth St.
Grayling, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 11, Kirtland Community College Student Center, 4800 W. 4 Mile Road
Traverse City, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 11, Clark Manufacturing Co. — Blood Bus, 2485 Aero Park Drive
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Sept. 12, Kalkaska Memorial- lower level fitness area, 419 S. Coral St.
Traverse City, 1-5 p.m., Sept. 13, Performance Plus Quick Oil Change- Blood Bus, 2411 W. South Airport Road
Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Sept. 9, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.