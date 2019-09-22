Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 23, Manistee Catholic High School Gymnasium, 1200 Manistee Hwy
Traverse City, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 23, Britten Media- Blood Bus, 2322 Cass Road
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 24, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., Sept. 24, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Bellaire, noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 26, Shanty Creek Resort Parlor D, 5780 Shanty Creek Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., Sept. 27, Board and Brush Creative Studio- Blood Bus, 1772 S. Garfield Ave.
Buckley, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Sept. 30, Buckley Community Schools- new gym, 305 First St.
Traverse City, noon to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Benzonia, 2-6:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive- Building E
Bellaire, noon to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 2, Saint Luke the Evangelist Social Hall, 3038 S. M-88
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 2, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 3, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Suttons Bay, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 3, Leelanau County Government Center Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 3, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 3, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
Red Cross
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 27, United Methodist Church, 387 First St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.