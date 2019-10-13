Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1-7 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Francis High School, Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 17, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 17, Century 21 Northland, Blood Bus, 241 E. State St.
Mesick, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Mesick High School Library, 581 S. Clark St.
Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 18, MIDAS, Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 21, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Elk Rapids, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 23, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 23, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Interlochen, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 24, Interlochen Fire Station- Blood Bus, 9394 10th St.
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 25, Forest Area High School Theater Stage, 7741 Shippy Road
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Oct. 14, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 15, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
