Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Traverse City, 1-7 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Francis High School, Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.

Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive

Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 17, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road

Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 17, Century 21 Northland, Blood Bus, 241 E. State St.

Mesick, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Mesick High School Library, 581 S. Clark St.

Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 18, MIDAS, Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 21, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.

Interlochen, 2-6:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive

Elk Rapids, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Elk Rapids High School Multipurpose Room, 308 Meguzee Point Road

Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 23, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway

Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Oct. 23, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.

Interlochen, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 24, Interlochen Fire Station- Blood Bus, 9394 10th St.

Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 25, Forest Area High School Theater Stage, 7741 Shippy Road

American Red Cross

Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Oct. 14, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.

Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 15, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.

