Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 30, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Benzonia, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 30, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Cadillac, 2-6:30 p.m., Dec. 30, Moose Lodge #531 Community Room, 7461 E. 34 Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 2, YMCA- Blood Bus, 9845 Campus Drive
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 2, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Traverse City, noon to 4:15 p.m, Jan. 2, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Jan. 2, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Cadillac, 12:30-7 p.m., Jan. 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 3-7:25 p.m., Jan. 6, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 7, Centra Wellness Network Conference Room 40/41, 2198 U.S. 31 South
Lake Ann, 2-6:15 p.m., Jan. 7, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9583 First St.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Jan. 8, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Jan. 9, Kalkaska Memorial- lower level fitness area, 419 S. Coral St.
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Traverse City Firefighters Local 646- Blood Bus, 510 W. Front St.
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 10, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.