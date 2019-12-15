Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 16, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive
Traverse City, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 17, Immaculate Conception Church Centennial Hall, 720 Second St.
Manistee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 18, Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway
Traverse City, 1:30-5:55 p.m., Dec. 18, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Maple City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Glen Lake High School Wellness Room, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 23, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Charlevoix, 1-7 p.m., Dec. 23, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 23, Team Bob’s Community Room, 1797 Park Drive
Traverse City, 2-5 p.m., Dec. 26, Performance Plus Quick Oil- Blood Bus, 2411 W. South Airport Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 27, Yen Yoga & Fitness- Blood Bus, 332 E. Front St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 27, Munson Medical Center Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Fife Lake, noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 27, Fife Lake Library Community Room, 77 Lakecrest Lane
