Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., Dec. 2, Electro-Optics Technology- Blood Bus, 3340 Parkland Court
Cadillac, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Dec. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 3, Kingsley High School Lifestyles Classroom, 7475 Kingsley Road
Bellaire, noon to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 4, Saint Luke the Evangelist Social Hall, 3038 S. M-88
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 4, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Mancelona, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., Dec. 5, Samaritas Chapel, 460 Pearl St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 5, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 6, Gymnasium, 101 Civic Center Lane
Grawn, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Dec. 9, Cherryland Electric Cooperative- Blood Bus, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 9, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Manistee, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10, Manistee High School Stage, 525 12th St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 11, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 11, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Grayling, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 12, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 12, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Suttons Bay, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 12, Leelanau County Government Center Conference Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive
Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 13, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Dec. 9, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 10, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
