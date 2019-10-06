Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, noon to 7 p.m., Oct. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manton, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 8, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 8, Kingsley High School Lifestyles Classroom, 7475 Kingsley Road
Manistee, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 9, Manistee High School Library, 525 12th St.
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 9, 44North, Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 9, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 2-7 p.m., Oct. 9, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Maple City, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 10, Glen Lake High School Cafeteria, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
Cadillac, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 10, Baker College Student Center, 9600 E. 13th St.
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 11, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Traverse City, 1-7 p.m., Oct. 14, St. Francis High School, Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Central High School Small Gym, 1150 Milliken Drive
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 17, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 17, Century 21 Northland, Blood Bus, 241 E. State St.
Mesick, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Mesick High School Library, 581 S. Clark St.
Kalkaska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 18, MIDAS, Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1-6:45 p.m., Oct. 14, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Cadillac, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 15, National Guard Armory, 415 Haynes St.
