Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Jan. 13, Central United Methodist Church- meeting room, 222 Cass St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., Jan. 14, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., Jan. 14, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 4-8 p.m., Jan. 14, NMC- Blood Bus, 1701 E. Front St.
Leland, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 15, Leland Public School- Blood Bus, 200 N. Grand Ave.
Bear Lake, 12:30-5 p.m., Jan. 15, Bear Lake School stage, 7748 Cody St.
Boyne Falls, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 16, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Lake Leelanau, 2-6:30 p.m., Jan. 16, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Thompsonville, 1-5:30 p.m., Jan. 17, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road
Brethren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 21, Brethren High School Gym, 4400 N. Bridge Road
Bellaire, 10 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., Jan. 22, Meadow Brook Medical Facility, 4543 S. M-88
Fife Lake, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 24, Forest Area High School stage, 7741 Shippy Road
Manton, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 24, Manton High School Gym, 105 Fifth St.
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Jan. 13, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Jan. 24, United Methodist Church, 387 First St.
