Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:30-7 p.m., Jan. 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 3-7:25 p.m., Jan. 6, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 7, Centra Wellness Network Conference Room 40/41, 2198 U.S. 31 South
Lake Ann, 2-6:15 p.m., Jan. 7, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9583 First St.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Jan. 8, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
Kalkaska, 1-6 p.m., Jan. 9, Kalkaska Memorial- lower level fitness area, 419 S. Coral St.
Benzonia, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Benzie Central High School Auditorium, 9222 Homestead Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Traverse City Firefighters Local 646- Blood Bus, 510 W. Front St.
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 10, Cowell Family Cancer Center Conference Room B031, 217 S. Madison St.
Traverse City, 2-7 p.m., Jan. 13, Central United Methodist Church- meeting room, 222 Cass St.
Grayling, 8 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., Jan. 14, Air Way Automation- Blood Bus, 2268 Industrial Drive
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., Jan. 14, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Traverse City, 4-8 p.m., Jan. 14, NMC- Blood Bus, 1701 E. Front St.
Leland, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 15, Leland Public School- Blood Bus, 200 N. Grand Ave.
Bear Lake, 12:30-5 p.m., Jan. 15, Bear Lake School stage, 7748 Cody St.
Boyne Falls, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 16, Boyne Mountain Resort Event Room, 1 Boyne Mountain Road
Lake Leelanau, 2-6:30 p.m., Jan. 16, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 403 S. Saint Mary St.
Thompsonville, 1-5:30 p.m., Jan. 17, Iron Fish Distillery- Blood Bus, 14234 Dzuibanek Road
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 12:30-5:45 p.m., Jan. 13, St. John Lutheran Church, 2888 W. Houghton Lake Road
