Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 12:30-7 p.m., May 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., May 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Cadillac, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 12, Cadillac Area YMCA- Blood Bus, 9845 Campus Dr.
Elk Rapids, 1-6 p.m., May 12, Amvets Hall- meeting room, 410 Bridge St.
Interlochen, 2-7 p.m., May 15, Inland Township Fire Department- Blood Bus, 19668 Honor Hwy
