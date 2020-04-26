Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Benzonia, 1-6:15 p.m., April 27, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Tustin, 2-7 p.m., April 30, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, 108 Church St.
Cadillac, 12:30-7 p.m., May 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.
Frankfort, 1:30-5:30 p.m., May 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
