Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
East Jordan, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., April 14, Civic Center, Gymnasium 101 Civic Center Drive.
Traverse City, 1-5:30 p.m., April 14, St. Francis Church- Blood Bus, 1025 Union St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 15, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 1-4:50 p.m., April 15, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., April 15, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., April 16, Team Bob’s- Blood Bus, 1797 Park Drive.
Traverse City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., April 17, Traverse City Central High School- new gym, 1150 Milliken Drive.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 17, TBA Career-Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road.
Kalkaska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 17, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Interlochen, 1-6:30 p.m., April 20, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
