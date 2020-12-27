Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 12:30-7 p.m., Dec. 28, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Bellaire, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 29, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Cedar, 12:15-5 p.m., Dec. 30, Solon Township Hall Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Lake City, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 30, Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Park Place Hotel Grandview Ballroom, 300 E. State St.
Cadillac, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 3:15-7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, Amish community- Blood Bus, 8870 S. Vandermullen Road
Lake Ann, 4:15-7 p.m., Jan. 5, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9583 First St.
Elmira, noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 7, Elmira-Warner Fire Department- Blood Bus, 2035 Mt. Jack Road
Frankfort, 2:45-5:15 p.m., Jan. 7, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.
Kalkaska, 1-5:45 p.m., Jan. 8, Las Vegas Tan & Salon- Blood Bus, 786 S. Cedar St.
