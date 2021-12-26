Versiti Blood
Center of Michigan
Charlevoix, 12:15-6 p.m., Dec. 27, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 2:15-6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Bellaire, 12:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 29, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Cedar, noon to 4:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 3, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 3, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2512 W. Geers Road
Lake Ann, 4-7 p.m., Jan. 4, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., Jan. 5, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Multipurpose Room, 3700 Silver Lake Road
McBain, 1:30-6 p.m., Jan. 6, Rehoboth Reformed Church Fellowship Hall, 8372 S. Lucas Road
Kalkaska, 2:45-8 p.m., Jan. 6, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 104 N. Cedar St.
Charlevoix, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Jan. 7, Walgreens- Blood Bus, 1500 Bridge St.
Ellsworth, 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Jan. 7, Good Samaritan Family Services Community Room, 9100 Pleasant Hill Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.