Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Charlevoix, 12:30-6 p.m., Dec. 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
East Jordan, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 26, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
Traverse City, 12:15-4 p.m., Dec. 27, Munson Medical Center REMEC Room, 1105 Sixth St.
Bellaire, 12:30-5:15 p.m., Dec. 27, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Cedar, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 28, Solon Township Hall, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Central Lake, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 28, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88
Elk Rapids, 1:30-5 p.m., Dec. 29, Short’s Brewing Company, 211 Industrial Park
Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 30, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.
Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
McBain, 1:45-7 p.m., Jan. 2, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2514 W. Geers Road
Lake Ann, 3:30-7 p.m., Jan. 3, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.
Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 4, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88
Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 4, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Drive
Falmouth, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road
