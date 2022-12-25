Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Charlevoix, 12:30-6 p.m., Dec. 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North

East Jordan, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 26, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.

Traverse City, 12:15-4 p.m., Dec. 27, Munson Medical Center REMEC Room, 1105 Sixth St.

Bellaire, 12:30-5:15 p.m., Dec. 27, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.

Cedar, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 28, Solon Township Hall, 9191 S. Kasson St.

Central Lake, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 28, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88

Elk Rapids, 1:30-5 p.m., Dec. 29, Short’s Brewing Company, 211 Industrial Park

Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.

Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 30, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.

Cadillac, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.

McBain, 1:45-7 p.m., Jan. 2, Schrock residence- Blood Bus, 2514 W. Geers Road

Lake Ann, 3:30-7 p.m., Jan. 3, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6583 First St.

Bellaire, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 4, Meadow Brook Medical Facility- Blood Bus, 4543 S. M-88

Traverse City, noon to 4 p.m., Jan. 4, Windemuller Electric Community Room, 1301 Business Park Drive

Falmouth, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Ebels General Store- Blood Bus, 420 E. Prosper Road

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you