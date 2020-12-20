Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 21, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 113 Blair St.
Interlochen, 3:15-6:45 p.m., Dec. 21, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 23, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Traverse City, 1:15-6 p.m., Dec. 23, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Charlevoix, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 24, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
Charlevoix, 12:30-7 p.m., Dec. 28, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Bellaire, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 29, Short’s Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Grayling, 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Cedar, 12:15-5 p.m., Dec. 30, Solon Township Hall Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Lake City, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 30, Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Park Place Hotel Grandview Ballroom, 300 E. State St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Dec. 21, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
