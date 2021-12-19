Versiti Blood Center of Michigan
Traverse City, 1:30-6:45 p.m., Dec. 20, St. Francis of the Assisi Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Interlochen, 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 20, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Kalkaska, 1-5:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center- lower level fitness area, 419 S. Coral St.
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Larkin Group- Blood Bus, 13900 S.W. Bayshore Drive
Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Kingsley, 1:30-7 p.m., Dec. 22, St. Mary of Hannah Parish and School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 23, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Tustin, 3:30-7 p.m., Dec. 23, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Charlevoix, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 24, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
Charlevoix, 12:15-6 p.m., Dec. 27, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
Traverse City, 2:15-6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Living Hope Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 3050 South Airport Road
Bellaire, 12:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 29, Short's Brewing Company- Blood Bus, 121 N. Bridge St.
Grayling, 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Munson Healthcare- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Cedar, noon to 4:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Solon Township Community Room, 9191 S. Kasson St.
