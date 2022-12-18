Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Kingsley, 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 19, St. Mary of Hannah Catholic School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Glen Arbor, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 20, Glen Lake Fire Department, 6401 State St.
Lake City, 2:45-6:45 p.m., Dec. 20, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Charlevoix, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 21, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Tustin, 2-6:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Cadillac, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 23, Cadillac Police Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
Charlevoix, 12:15-6 p.m., Dec. 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North
East Jordan, 3:15-7:30 p.m., Dec. 26, BC Pizza- Blood Bus, 101 N. Lake St.
Traverse City, 12:15-4 p.m., Dec. 27, Munson Medical Center REMEC Room, 1105 Sixth St.
Bellaire, 12:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 27, Short’s Brewing Company, 121 N. Bridge St.
Cedar, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 28, Solon Township Hall, 9191 S. Kasson St.
Central Lake, 1:45-6 p.m., Dec. 28, Bible Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1040 M-88
Elk Rapids, 1:30-5 p.m., Dec. 29, Short’s Brewing Company, 211 Industrial Park
Grayling, 10:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Dec. 30, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital- Blood Bus and Crawford Room, 1100 E. Michigan Ave.
Frankfort, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 30, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Infusion Therapy Room, 224 Park Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.