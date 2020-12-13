Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
East Jordan, 1-4:30 p.m., Dec. 15, East Jordan Fire Department Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., Dec. 15, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dec. 17, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Traverse City, 3:30-7 p.m., Dec. 17, Oryana- Blood Bus, 260 E. 10th St.
Kalkaska, 12:30-6 p.m., Dec. 18, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Kingsley, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 21, United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 113 Blair St.
Interlochen, 3:15-6:45 p.m., Dec. 21, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 23, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Traverse City, 1:15-6 p.m., Dec. 23, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Charlevoix, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 24, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Dec. 21, Wexford County Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
