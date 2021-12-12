Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Boyne City, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Benzonia, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Grawn, 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 14, Cherryland Electric Cooperative Training Room, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 15, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Kingsley, 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 16, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road
Cadillac, 1:30-5:45 p.m., Dec. 16, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Kalkaska, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 17, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Traverse City, 1:30-6:45 p.m., Dec. 20, St. Francis of the Assisi Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Interlochen, 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 20, Tom’s Food Market- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive
Kalkaska, 1-5:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center- lower level fitness area, 419 S. Coral St.
Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Larkin Group- Blood Bus, 13900 S.W. Bayshore Drive
Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Kingsley, 1:30-7 p.m., Dec. 22, St. Mary of Hannah Parish and School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Leland, 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 23, Leland Township Library Munnecke Room, 203 E. Cedar St.
Tustin, 3:30-7 p.m., Dec. 23, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Charlevoix, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 24, Blood Bus, Bridge Street
American Red Cross
Houghton Lake, 1-6 p.m., Dec. 17, Houghton-Higgins Lake Elks Lodge, 4932 W. Houghton Lake Road
