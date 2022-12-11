Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Traverse City, 1:15-5 p.m., Dec. 12, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Benzonia, 2:45-7 p.m., Dec. 12, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Traverse City Central High School, 1150 Milliken Drive
Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13, Munson Business Office- lower level conference room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Suttons Bay, 1-5:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Leelanau County Government Center community meeting room, 8527 E Government Center Drive
Manton, 2:15-7 p.m., Dec. 14, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 E. 16 1/2 Road
Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 15, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Cadillac, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Marion, 2-6:30 p.m., Dec. 15, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 16, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 16, Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road
Kingsley, 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 19, St. Mary of Hannah Catholic School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113
Glen Arbor, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 20, Glen Lake Fire Department, 6401 State St.
Lake City, 2:45-6:45 p.m., Dec. 20, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road
Charlevoix, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 21, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive
Tustin, 2-6:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.
Cadillac, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 23, Cadillac Police Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.
