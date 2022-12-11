Versiti Blood Center

of Michigan

Traverse City, 1:15-5 p.m., Dec. 12, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.

Benzonia, 2:45-7 p.m., Dec. 12, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway

Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Traverse City Central High School, 1150 Milliken Drive

Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13, Munson Business Office- lower level conference room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive

Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.

Suttons Bay, 1-5:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Leelanau County Government Center community meeting room, 8527 E Government Center Drive

Manton, 2:15-7 p.m., Dec. 14, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 E. 16 1/2 Road

Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 15, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.

Cadillac, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Marion, 2-6:30 p.m., Dec. 15, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road

Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 16, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.

Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 16, Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road

Kingsley, 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 19, St. Mary of Hannah Catholic School Multipurpose Room, 2962 W. M-113

Glen Arbor, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 20, Glen Lake Fire Department, 6401 State St.

Lake City, 2:45-6:45 p.m., Dec. 20, Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Room, 5970 W. Sanborn Road

Charlevoix, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 21, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital- conference rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive

Tustin, 2-6:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 108 Church St.

Cadillac, 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 23, Cadillac Police Department- Blood Bus, 200 N. Lake St.

Appointments are encouraged at all locations, as space may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC requires all donors to wear face masks — regardless of vaccination status — unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one. Visit versiti.org for a complete list of blood drive locations and available times.

