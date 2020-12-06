Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1-7:15 p.m., Dec. 7, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 3-7 p.m., Dec. 7, St. Francis School- Blood Bus, 123 E. 11th St.
Traverse City, 1-6 p.m., Dec. 8, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 9, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 9, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 10, Bill Marsh- Blood Bus, 1661 S. Garfield Ave.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 11, Traverse City Central High School- Blood Bus, 1150 Milliken Drive
East Jordan, 1-4:30 p.m., Dec. 15, East Jordan Fire Department Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Boyne City, 1:30-6 p.m., Dec. 15, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Manton, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 16, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Traverse City, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dec. 17, Munson Business Office Conference Room 169, 4230 Copper Ridge Drive, Building E
Traverse City, 3:30-7 p.m., Dec. 17, Oryana- Blood Bus, 260 E. 10th St.
Kalkaska, 12:30-6 p.m., Dec. 18, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
