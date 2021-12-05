Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Cadillac, 1:15-7:15 p.m., Dec. 6, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Traverse City, 1:45-6 p.m., Dec. 7, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Cadillac, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 8, 44North- Blood Bus, 1406 N. Mitchell St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Dec. 8, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Marion, 1:45-6:45 p.m., Dec. 8, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Mancelona, 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Mancelona High School- Blood Bus, 9300 W. Limits Road
East Jordan, 1-6:45 p.m., Dec. 10, East Jordan Plastics- Blood Bus, 6400 M-32
East Jordan, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Fire Station Training Room, 555 Maple St.
Boyne City, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Community of Christ Church Community Room, 777 Vogel St.
Benzonia, 1:45-5:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Shop-N-Save- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Grawn, 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 14, Cherryland Electric Cooperative Training Room, 5930 U.S. 31 South
Manton, 2:30-7 p.m., Dec. 15, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 16 1/2 Road
Kingsley, 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 16, Kingsley High School- Blood Bus, 7475 Kingsley Road
Cadillac, 1:30-5:45 p.m., Dec. 16, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Kalkaska, 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 17, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
American Red Cross
Cadillac, 1:30-5 p.m., Dec. 7, Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St.
Houghton Lake, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Houghton Lake High School, 4433 W. Houghton Lake Drive
Houghton Lake, 1-6 p.m., Dec. 17, Houghton-Higgins Lake Elks Lodge, 4932 W. Houghton Lake Road
