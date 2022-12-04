Versiti Blood Center
of Michigan
Kingsley, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Kingsley High School, 7475 Kingsley Road
Cadillac, 12:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 5, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.
Manistee, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 6, Manistee County Board Room, 415 Third St.
Traverse City, 1:30-6 p.m., Dec. 6, The Presbyterian Church- meeting room, 701 Westminster Road
Maple City, noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 7, Glen Lake High School, 3375 W. Burdickville Road
East Jordan, noon to 3:15 p.m., Dec. 8, East Jordan Plastics Inc., 6400 M-32
Traverse City, 8-11 a.m., Dec. 9, Grand Traverse County Health Department- Blood Bus, 2600 LaFranier Road
Traverse City, noon to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Munson Medical Center REMEC Room, 1105 Sixth St.
Traverse City, 1:15-4 p.m., Dec. 9, Serra Toyota- Blood Bus, 1302 S. Garfield Ave.
Traverse City, 1:15-5 p.m., Dec. 12, St. Francis Catholic Church, 1025 S. Union St.
Benzonia, 2:45-7 p.m., Dec. 12, Family Fare- Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway
Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Traverse City Central High School, 1150 Milliken Drive
Traverse City, 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 13, Munson Business Office- lower level conference room (Building E), 4230 Copper Ridge Drive
Traverse City, 1:15-5:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Traverse Area District Library Conference Room, 610 Woodmere Ave.
Suttons Bay, 1-5:30 p.m., Dec. 14, Leelanau County Government Center community meeting room, 8527 E Government Center Drive
Manton, 2:15-7 p.m., Dec. 14, Amish community- Blood Bus, 7193 E. 16 1/2 Road
Kalkaska, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 15, MIDAS- Blood Bus, 202 Elm St.
Cadillac, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 15, First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Marion, 2-6:30 p.m., Dec. 15, Highland Christian Reformed Church Hall, 9034 23 Mile Road
Cadillac, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 16, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital- Blood Bus, 400 Hobart St.
Traverse City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 16, Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center MTA Tech Lab, 880 Parsons Road
